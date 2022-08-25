NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – All day long, News 2 is digging deeper into the issue of finding child care here in Middle Tennessee.

The Metro Action Commission is expanding options for some families in Davidson County. Lisa McCrady with the Metro Action Commission joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more about the program and a hiring event happening Thursday.

“Our Pre-K program is the head-start program. We have seven location here in Nashville and Davidson County and all corners of the city, and we have spots available still in our program. So what we’re doing now is letting families know about the program again, as well as the expanded options,” McCrady said.

The program is for children ages 3-5 and families receiving public assistance are automatically eligible.

The hiring event will be held Thursday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at 800 2nd Avenue South. Anyone interested should email metro.action@nashville.gov for more information.

