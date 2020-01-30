Newsmaker: Dancing to help those in need

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Everyone put on your dancing shoes and let’s help those in need at the same time!

Get ready, because the Music City Masquerade Ball will take place in just two weeks. Eric and Jessie James Decker will host, country star Raelynn is just one of many artists set to perform. It is all to benefit the Caring Hearts Ministry which helps hundreds living just across the U.S. Mexico border.

Missionary Ambassador, for Caring Hearts Ministry Natalie Hennessy and Artist Lacy Cavelier, joins News 2 to discuss how the event is one of Nashville’s premier events. They are expecting close to a thousand attendees, including a special guest from the Bachelor and the Tennessee Titans. The event will include live performances, a DJ set, and an auction.

Caring Hearts has an orphanage, a feeding program, clean water, and a rehab center in a small town in Mexico. All of the money raised will go towards help start a home for more girls in need.

The event will take place Friday, February 7th at Track One in Nashville.

If you want to attend the event visit the website.