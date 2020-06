NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s a big day for some college graduates on Saturday. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and other schools making the decision to hold virtual graduations only, Cumberland University in Lebanon will hold an in-person ceremony.

Dr. Paul Stumb, President of Cumberland University, spoke with News 2 about how the school is keeping graduates safe during the celebration and how they are finalizing plans for next school year.