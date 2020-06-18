Newsmaker: COVID-19’s impact on Tennessee’s overdose crisis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Over the last three months, the first responders in Robertson County have seen 66 overdoses, 108 doses of Narcan, and seven deaths. It’s all coming from three main drug sources.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, emergency service crews now face risk of exposure when they respond to calls.

Captain John Rice, Paramedic and Training Coordinator for Robertson County EMS, spoke with News 2 about the extra precautions they are taking to keep first responders safe and the effects COVID-19 has had on the state’s overdose crisis.