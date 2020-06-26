1  of  2
Breaking News
Metro session Friday afternoon to discuss mandating face masks in public in Nashville
TDH reports 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, Tennessee’s highest single-day jump
coronavirus

Newsmaker: COVID-19 Response Fund helping those in need in Middle Tennessee

Newsmaker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – No one has escaped the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands of Middle Tennesseans have been hit hard financially.

But thanks to generous donations, the United Way of Greater Nashville has given away more than $3 million raised by the community to help nonprofits provide more services.

That includes rent assistance, food giveaways, and providing resources for kids to continue learning.        

Erica Mitchell, Chief Community Impact Officer with United Way of Greater Nashville, spoke with News 2 about the COVID-19 Response Fund.

To learn more about the program click here.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories