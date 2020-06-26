Newsmaker: COVID-19 Response Fund helping those in need in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – No one has escaped the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands of Middle Tennesseans have been hit hard financially.

But thanks to generous donations, the United Way of Greater Nashville has given away more than $3 million raised by the community to help nonprofits provide more services.

That includes rent assistance, food giveaways, and providing resources for kids to continue learning.

Erica Mitchell, Chief Community Impact Officer with United Way of Greater Nashville, spoke with News 2 about the COVID-19 Response Fund.

