Newsmaker: COVID-19 Impact on Travel

(WKRN) — COVID-19 has changed the way many people will be celebrating the holidays this year. Megan Cooper with AAA joins us by phone with more on how the pandemic could have an impact on travel this year.

Effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including health concerns and high unemployment, are impacting Americans’ decisions to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

With health and government officials stressing that staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from getting sick, AAA anticipates at least a 10% drop in travel – the largest one-year decrease since the Great Recession in 2008.

AAA projects 50 million Americans will travel this Thanksgiving. In Tennessee, the expectation is 1.2 million travelers.

AAA’s Thanksgiving holiday travel forecast was prepared the week of October 15, based on current economic conditions and public health guidance.

As the holiday approaches and Americans monitor the public health landscape, including rising COVID-19 positive case numbers, quarantine restrictions and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) travel health notices, AAA expects the actual number of holiday travelers will be lower.