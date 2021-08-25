Newsmaker: Country music industry getting behind flood relief efforts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The country music industry is getting behind the relief efforts in Humphreys County.

Before getting into the music business, country music singer Craig Morgan was an EMT. He joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith on News 2 at 11.

“My son, the apartment complex that he lives in was flooded really bad,” Morgan said.

“If you’re in a position where you can assist, I think we should. That’s why we’re called ‘community’. We work together to help and I think the state of Tennessee, and in particular that area, that part of Tennessee is better at that and. They have a sense of concern and care for even individuals they don’t know to reach out and try to help. So if you can, do it,” Morgan said.

Morgan, who is currently on tour, said all proceeds from all merchandise sold on the tour will go to flood relief. To see the full interview, click on the video above.