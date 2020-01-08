Newsmaker: Cookies providing way to camp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It is finally Girl Scout cookie season. You can purchase your favorite flavor cookies from Thin Mints, Samoas, Tag-a-longs and the new flavor this year, Lemon-ups!

Product Programs Manager for the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee, Tracy Tuder and Girl Scouts Lilly and Sophia join News 2 to discuss how the sales help girls across the state attend summer camp.

Girl Scout cookie booth sales start February 2nd. You can locate booths selling cookies on the app or by visiting girlscouts.org