NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The weather is heating up so your HVAC system may need to get worked on soon! Robyn Householder with the Better Business Bureau joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on some issues you’ll want to watch out for from HVAC professionals.

Householder says warmer weather this time of year increases the chances of scammers going to homes to take the money and unfortunately not providing the repairs that are needed.

“Most complaints this year are related to things like repairmen that are not equipped to do the repair, selling homeowners things they don’t need, not responding to repair needs, or frankly just overcharging them for work,” said Householder.

Householder says homeowners should do the following before calling for a repair:

Troubleshoot first (check batteries)

Check your warranty

Obtain multiple bids for extensive repairs

Get a written contract and review it before signing

Check with the BBB (Better Business Bureau) to see if you’re doing business with someone reliable

Arrangement payments, never pay the full amount up-front

To learn more about things to avoid before scheduling an HVAC repair watch the entire interview above.