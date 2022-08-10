NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Comedy CARES about cancer research, and next week the Zanies Comedy Nightclub will team up with the Scott Hamilton Foundation to show just that. Scott Hamilton, founder and gold medalist, joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the event.

Scott Hamilton, who is a cancer survivor, says sometimes laughter is the best medicine when going through something as stressful as chemotherapy.

“When I went through my chemo no one was allowed in my room unless they made me laugh,” said Hamilton, “I’ve spent a huge portion of my life just trying to change the way people are treated for cancer for the better.”

Hamilton says all proceeds from ticket sales will go toward the foundation’s mission of changing the future of cancer by funding advanced, innovative research.

“Our whole platform is to eventually get rid of chemotherapy forever and replace it with something that allows our body to ignite its own ability to fight disease,” said Hamilton.

Comedian Gary Mule Deer is expected to perform and News 2 Anchor Neil Orne will be the event’s host.

Comedy CARES about cancer research will be held at Zanies on August 15 at 7 p.m.

To learn more about the event click here.