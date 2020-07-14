Newsmaker: Comcast extends free internet use

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With confirmed cases of COVID-19 climbing daily, Comcast is dedicated to helping students who will start the school year online and those working from home. They are doing so by offering free internet and extending access to public hot spots.

News 2 spoke with Sarah Jo Walker, Director of Public Relations for Comcast.

The offer goes through the rest of the year.

