NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month.

Doctor William Polk of Tristar Centennial joined News 2 via phone to discuss the importance of colon health.

Polk says colon cancer is the third most common cancer and largely a preventable disease with proper screenings.

Polk says the pandemic has probably decreased the number of colonoscopy’s due to people not leaving their home as frequently due to the pandemic.