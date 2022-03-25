NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s Colon Cancer Awareness Month.

Dr. Clayton Spiceland, a gastroenterologist with TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more.

The guidelines for colon cancer screening recently changed and so the age that we start screening people now is age 45. It used to be 50, now it’s 45, and the reason that change was made is because we were noticing that precancerous polyps were developing in people that were younger than 50,” Dr. Spiceland said.

Common symptoms of colon cancer include changes in bowel habits, blood in the toilet or in your stool, pain in the stomach area and weight loss. Not all colorectal cancers will cause symptoms early.

