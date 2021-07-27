Newsmaker: CMA Summer Jam

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The CMA Summer Jam starts Tuesday night at the Ascend Amphitheater. It includes two nights of shows featuring some of the top acts in country music.
Sarah Trahern is the CEO of the Country Music Association and she joined News 2 via phone to discuss what people can look forward to.
Tuesday performers:
- Luke Bryan
- Mickey Guyton
- Carly Pearce
- Blake Shelton
- Gwen Stefani
- Cole Swindell
- Carrie Underwood
- Lainey Wilson
- Dwight Yoakam
Wednesday performers:
Jimmie Allen
Gabby Barrett
Dierks Bentley
Brothers Osborne
Luke Combs
Florida Georgia Line
Miranda Lambert
Jon Pardi
Thomas Rhett
