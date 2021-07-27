Newsmaker: CMA Summer Jam

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The CMA Summer Jam starts Tuesday night at the Ascend Amphitheater. It includes two nights of shows featuring some of the top acts in country music.

Sarah Trahern is the CEO of the Country Music Association and she joined News 2 via phone to discuss what people can look forward to.

Tuesday performers:

Luke Bryan

Mickey Guyton

Carly Pearce

Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani

Cole Swindell

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Dwight Yoakam

Wednesday performers:

Jimmie Allen

Gabby Barrett

Dierks Bentley

Brothers Osborne

Luke Combs

Florida Georgia Line

Miranda Lambert

Jon Pardi

Thomas Rhett

To learn more, click here.