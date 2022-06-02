NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – All day long, News 2 is spotlighting the return of CMA Fest to Music City.

Business owner Barrett Hobbs joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more on how CMA Fest will help boost economic growth.

“Financially, it’s obvious that it’s a city-wide event. You’ve got folks in the Opryland area, you’ve got folks in the downtown area, you’ve got visitors out West End and The gulch, so every corner of the county through AirBnB’s and restaurants and bars all feel it,” Hobbs said. “The immediate impact to downtown is obviously huge. From the emotional standpoint, it’s kind of like that one thing that’s been eluding us to make us feel like we’re back,an kind of set your schedule just for normalcy.”

