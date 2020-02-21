Newsmaker: Church honors black history month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We are nearing the end of Black History Month but a local church is showing progress still needs to be made.

All month long ‘covenant of the cross’ has been holding a special series highlighting certain issues like being an African American person of faith, identifying as LGBTQ and the role the church plays in social justice. Their last event is this weekend.

Criminal Court Clerk, Howard Gentry, and Pastor of Covenant of the Cross Church, Greg Bullard joins News 2 to discuss the importance of the upcoming event and how it will impact the community. Gaining knowledge on the experiences of Africa Americans and the LGBTQ which is multidimensional. No matter what background you come from, we should be able to express our faith and individuality freely.

The event is on February 23 at 6 p.m. at Covenant of the Cross Church, the event is open to the public.

For more information about the church and event visit the website.