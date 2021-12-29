NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you live in Wilson County there is an easy, sustainable way for you to get rid of your Christmas tree this year. Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto joins Neil Orne in the News 2 studio with more on where residents can recycle their Christmas trees.

Mayor Hutto says Wilson County has always tried to be very fiscally responsible in recycling, even when it comes to Christmas trees.

“We’ve had 3,400 tons of recyclables just last year in Wilson County which brought back $400,000 which is a big deal to the taxpayers,” said Mayor Hutto.

Mayor Hutto said the county teamed up with Lincoln Young who runs Rockwood Recycling where the Christmas trees are donated and turned into mulch.

“What he decided to do is put a bin out in front of his place of business, and so you can go by there and drop off your Christmas tree… and he’ll make mulch out of them so landscapers can buy it in the spring,” said Mayor Hutto.

According to Mayor Hutto, with every tree brought in Young will give a donation to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Christmas trees can be dropped off at 510 Hartman Drive in Lebanon from now until January 10.

To learn more about the recycling process watch the entire interview above.