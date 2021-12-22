CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Clarksville Christmas tradition that is sure to create lasting memories is back this holiday season! Ryan Sample from Clarksville Parks and Recreation joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio to discuss “Christmas on the Cumberland.”

Sample says those attending this year can expect a spectacular light display featuring over a million lights.

“Christmas on the Cumberland has become a holiday tradition in Clarksville,” said Sample. “It’s at McGregor Park and it runs about a mile with over a million lights with lots of different displays featuring lots of different types of displays and it’s really something fun for the whole family,” said Sample.

The event features family fun for all ages from kids visiting Santa and drinking hot chocolate to adults crossing the pedestrian bridge in McGregor Park and enjoying a night downtown.

“It’s really festive,” said Sample, “and for lack of a better term it feels very Christmassy, and there’s a lot of people that even though it’s every year they come back every year to see it,” said Sample.

The event extends through January 1 and is open Sunday to Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday to Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at McGregor Park.