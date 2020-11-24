Newsmaker: Christmas on the Cumberland in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A holiday tradition will continue this year in Clarksville.

Kara Zahn, with Clarksville Parks and Recreation, spoke with News 2 via phone to discuss what people can enjoy at this year’s edition of Christmas on the Cumberland.

Zahn says people can view displays of more than one million lights.

There will be social distancing reminders throughout the event. Visitors are also required to wear masks when social distancing cannot be maintained.

The event begins on November 24, 2020 and goes through January 1, 2021 at McGregor Park.

Times:

5:00 PM to 10:00 PM Sunday-Thursday

5:00 PM to 11:00 PM Friday & Saturday