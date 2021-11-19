Newsmaker: Cheekwood holiday lights

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A holiday tradition returns to Cheekwood this weekend.

Cheekwood’s Vice President of Gardens Peter Grimaldi joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more on Cheekwood’s holiday lights.

“We try and introduce new features each year to keep the experience fresh and exciting, and this year we’re especially excited about the peppermint path activating the color garden,” Grimaldi said.

The holiday lights will be on display seven days a week from November 20 through January 9 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

To see the full interview, click on the video above.