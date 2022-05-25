CHEATHAM CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — More and more kids are falling into the risky habit of vaping, and it’s not just in high schools but also middle schools. Local law enforcement and schools are working to stop underage vaping but say parents need to help too.

Cheatham County Sgt. Mike Havens said, “Numbers continue to rise every year where students are experimenting and trying out these new vapes. They have so many different flavors and smells. They smell good and they’re attractive to teens.”

One of every nine high school students report they have used electronic cigarettes in the past 30 days. That is according to a survey conducted by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in 2021.

“Some of my biggest concerns is addiction,” said Sgt. Havens. “It starts off with they’re just trying it once or twice to look cool or try it out with their friends – peer pressure. Next thing you know the kids are hooked and gotta have that nicotine.”

Addressing the issue and risks of vaping is a must for parents. Sgt. Havens said while it’s a tough conversation to have, it’s important to have hit now before addiction sets in.

“My advice for parents is just be involved,” said Sgt. Havens. “I encourage parents to go through their children’s room. And if there’s something that doesn’t look ordinary ask their kids about it.”