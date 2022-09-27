NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – During Hispanic Heritage Month, News 2 is taking time to reflect on Hispanic culture and its impact in Middle Tennessee.

Yuri Cunza, President of the Nashville Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on why Middle Tennessee should celebrate Hispanic culture this month.

“It allows individuals who have made Nashville their home to be recognized and that’s what we do,” said Cunza, “We highlight those contributions, highlight those examples of success because that can be inspiring not only to other Latinos but to anyone in our community.”

To find a list of upcoming events, click here or watch the entire interview above.