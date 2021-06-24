Newsmaker: Catalytic converter thefts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Catalytic converter thefts have quickly grown into a problem all across Tennessee.

Thieves may be getting faster and smarter, but now the state is cracking down on the troubling trend. Kevin Walters with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance joined News 2 at 11 over the phone to discuss the trend.

“The National Insurance Crime Bureau says that the theft of converters grew to over 1,200 a month in 2020, compared to around 280 a month back in 2019. It was a growing problem that needed to be addressed,” Walters said.

