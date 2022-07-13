NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Celebrating two and a half years and more than 2,400 adoptions! The Catio in Nashville is holding a carnival later this month to say thanks to the community. Catio’s Cat Manager Genevra Thurman Kuntz joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the event.

The Catio has been in Music City for just a little over two years, but they have provided many cats with their forever homes!

“We provide this big, open space and at any given time it’s 30 to 40 cats running around, and you get to really kind of see them, interact with them and get a feel for what kitty is what and who’s going to click with you,” said Kuntz, “I tell people all the time see who picks you before you’re filling out adoption paperwork. It gives a unique opportunity that you don’t get in most shelters.”

Kuntz says Carnival at the Catio will feature family fun for all ages, and it’s an event you don’t want to miss!

“It’ll be a nice big party,” said Kuntz, “We’ll have discounted admission to the cat room, we’ll have a wonderful face painter, lots of carnival games, a bounce house, snow cones, popcorn and all the stuff you need to have a good time.”

Carnival at the Catio will take place on July 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2416 Music Valley Drive in Suite 114.