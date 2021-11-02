Newsmaker: Captial spending plan, license plate readers discussed at council meeting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro council will reconvene tonight and Metro Councilman Freddie O’Connell joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio discussing topics on the agenda.

One topic that is gaining some mixed reactions within the council is implementing the use of license plate readers. Currently, the council is on an enthusiast versus skeptics ground when it comes to the use of the device.

“Right now, it has been evenly divided, we are here again to see if anybody can secure 21 votes for either approach and so far it’s been a year’s worth of conversation, we just haven’t been able to reach a consensus,” said O’Connell.

The mayor’s capital spending plan will also be up for discussion in tonight’s meeting and O’Connell shares his reaction to the billion-dollar spending plan and what it entails.

“The first sense was wow we are really deploying a lot of capital, personally from a standpoint of priorities there are a lot of great investments across both of these capital spending plans some really good important things we need to invest in, said O’Connell.

The councilman says although great investments are present in the spending plan the huge budget is still concerning.

“The strangest part to me is what is missing, a billion dollars is more than the convention center cost and it’s way more than the large transit projects that we’ve proposed that have not proceeded,” said O’Connell.

The metro council meeting will take place on Nov.2 at the Metro Courthouse at 6:30 p.m.