Newsmaker: Cancer death rates decrease

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cancer affects so many people around the U.S. each year but the good news is new advancing technology and medicines are saving more lives than ever.

Dr. Denis Gilmore discusses with News 2 about which patients are benefiting the most from the advancements. The American Cancer Society recently published that in 2016 through 2017 the U.S. saw the largest decline in cancer deaths at 2.2 percent. Lung cancer was a major contribution to the decline of cancer overall during that time.

For the last 25 years, there has not been a huge change in the number of lung cancer deaths, however, screenings such as CT scans to find cancer at earlier stages and several other options have allowed doctors to track and treat cancers.