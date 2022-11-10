NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Camp Forrest Foundation in Tullahoma is working to preserve the history and heritage of the men and women of Camp Forrest.

Dr. Elizabeth Taylor joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more.

“The base itself was on 80,000 acres and served as a training ground for infantry, artillery, engineering and signal units. It was also the logistics hub for the Tennessee Maneuvers, which was the simulated war game that occurred throughout Middle Tennessee. There was just constant activity,” Dr. Taylor said.

To see the full interview, click on the video above.