Newsmaker: Brentwood mayor re-elected

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little will remain in office after winning re-election earlier this week.

Mayor Little joined News 2 at 11 over the phone to discuss his plans for the city’s future.

“[I’m focused on getting the police] headquarters up and running and fully operational, and probably in Brentwood we focus on any traffic mitigation we can do. Brentwood grows at a very slow pace, but most of the communities around us are growing at a very fast pace. So we have a lot of pass through traffic and so we’re constantly looking at ways to improve traffic flows for our citizens,” Mayor Little said.

To see the full interview with Mayor Little, click on the video above.