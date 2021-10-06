Newsmaker: Breast Cancer Awareness Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and TriStar Health is working to raise awareness.

Dr. Mark Cooper, a breast cancer surgeon at Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at TriStar Health, joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone to discuss what can be done to detect breast cancer early on.

“Screening is a three prong approach. Number one, first and foremost is the screening mammogram. We know that’s the best method for early protection, but the second prong is going to be self breast examinations which we recommend just once a month. The third approach is the physical examine. We recommend women start at the age of 20 do self breast examinations, at 30 add a physical examine by a physician, and then at age 40 start your screening mammograms,” Dr. Cooper said.

