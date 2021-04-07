Newsmaker: Boxer helps fight drug use

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An undefeated boxer is visiting schools in an attempt to help fight drug use among young people.

Ty Tomlin joined News 2 at 11 over the phone to discuss the message he’s trying to share with today’s youth.

“This is something that I’ve had a personal experience with,” Tomlin said. “I had a cousin actually overdose and pass away [from drug use]. It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do within my community, but with that happening inside our family, it really opened my eyes to it.”

Tomlin says he’ll start off visiting middle schools and then hopes to work his way up to high school, with the same message for students.

“We’ve been able to work with our local law enforcement, and we put together a program where I’m going to be coming and speaking to the schools, starting in middle school and we’re going to work our way up to high school as well. Just try to spread awareness and make a change within my community.”

