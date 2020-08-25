Newsmaker: Booze It & Lose It campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Highway Safety Office initiative is about to kick off their Booze It & Lose It campaign.

Buddy Lewis, Tennessee Highway Safety Office Director joined News 2 to talk about their effort to save lives.

Lewis said this campaign is especially important on holiday weekends, when more people are out on the roads.

Lewis said that unfortunately, increased parties usually mean more drunk drivers on the roads, which can turn a celebratory afternoon into a tragedy.

The decision to not drink and drive should never be a tough one – don’t make the choice to put yourself and others at risk.

