Newsmaker: ‘Boo at the Zoo’ makes a return

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nikki Burdine is joined in the News 2 studio by Cash and Carter, two six-month-old possums, as Nashville Grassmere zookeepers discuss ‘Boo at the Zoo’ making its grand return this weekend.

‘Boo at the Zoo’ is an annual Fall event held at the zoo that features some fan favorites like trick-or-treat stations, spooky decorations, and talking pumpkins.

The event is an important fundraiser for the zoo especially after the zoo took a hit last year during the COVID-19 closings.

Nashville Grassmere zookeeper Mallory Immel said the zoo anticipates the event every year as another way to interact with the community.

“This is just another way for us to be here for the community and by having this Fall event that we know is a favorite amongst lots of families and kiddos here in Nashville makes us excited to bring it back full force,” said Mallory Immel.

‘Boo at the Zoo’ begins after the zoo’s closing hours and lasts from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

It’s advised that those who want to attend buy tickets in advance. Tickets can be purchased here.