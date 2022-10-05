NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As families prepare for fall break vacation, Nashville International Airport is gearing up for its busiest travel time of the year. Assistant Vice President of Corporate Communications Stacey Nickens joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more about how the airport is preparing.

Nickens says she is expecting BNA to be extremely busy and the airport is taking all the necessary precautions to ensure travelers have an easy journey.

“We are in the midst of our busiest time of year,” said Nickens, “Yes, we have been breaking records, but fall break is the busiest time and we’re expecting it to be extremely busy.”

Nickens says travelers should arrive at least two hours before their flight departs, know the parking options and be aware of what they can or can’t take through TSA.

For more travel tips, watch the entire interview above.