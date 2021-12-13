NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One non-profit regional blood center is looking to open its doors for increased donations after severe weather events over the weekend. Blood Assurance’s Max Winitz joins Erica Francis in the News 2 studio to discuss the organization’s efforts.

Winitz saw the damage firsthand in Bowling Green and described the catastrophic scenes he came across.

“You hear the expression all the time ‘it looks like a bomb went off’ and that’s the case. Neighborhoods are decimated, businesses that I would frequent for lunch, restaurants are gone, rubble,” said Winitz.

Winitz said the need for blood is great and that there are several patients who are fighting for their lives suffering from storm-related traumatic injuries at hospitals the organization provides blood to.

“We need all the help we can get so we are hosting a blood drive with News 2 this Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in front of the News 2 studio,” said Winitz.

News 2 will team up with Blood Assurance on Dec.15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for a mobile blood drive that will occur in front of the News 2 station.

Those wanting to give blood can schedule an appointment by clicking here.