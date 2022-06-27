NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s a milestone for any non-profit to turn 50 and that is what Blood Assurance is celebrating! Max Winitz joins Nickelle Smith by phone in the News 2 studio with more on the celebration.

Blood Assurance is celebrating 50 years here in the Volunteer State, and to celebrate the non-profit hosted an event that had folks from all over showing up for a good cause.

“We had a big celebration at our headquarters in downtown Chattanooga on Saturday. We had several hundred blood donors, and we had folks attending a ceremony where we dedicated the building to two of the instrumental founders of the organization which was started 50 years ago in 1972,” said Winitz.

Winitz says the non-profit is still in dire need of blood donations, especially O-Negative and A-Negative blood.

“If your O-Negative your blood can go to anybody whether you’re a positive or a negative blood type,” said Winitz.

Winitz says the Fourth of July weekend is usually when hospitals see the most emergency room visits, so this makes it a crucial week to give blood.

Blood Assurance is partnering with the Nashville Sounds for blood donations from July 1 to July 3 outside First Horizon Park. Winitz says each blood donor will receive two tickets to the Nashville Sounds home game on July 31.

