NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today would have been Betty White's 100th birthday. To commemorate her life, shelters across the country and in Middle Tennessee are donating to organizations that support animals. Kenny Tallier of Nashville Humane Association

The Nashville Humane Association was just one of the shelters that participated in the challenge in Middle Tennessee, and Tallier says the response has been successful.

“The response has been amazing, and thousands of dollars have been donated to Nashville Humane and it’s not even noon yet,” said Tallier.

The late actress had a love for animals and Tallier says it’s amazing that White left a legacy in helping homeless animals across the country even after her death.

“This movement is just amazing,” said Tallier, “We’re so excited that homeless cats and dogs are getting recognition today in her honor, she would have loved this.”

The Nashville Humane Association is open from Tuesday through Sunday for those looking to foster or adopt an animal in need.