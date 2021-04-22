Newsmaker: Best Buddies Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Every year, the Best Buddies Program helps support inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

State Development and Communications Manager Will Macon joined News 2 at 11 over the phone to discuss how you can help support their mission.

“We strive to make sure that everybody has somebody. I think if we learned anything over this past year, it’s how important people are in our life. As we’ve been forced to be apart, I think it’s funny how togetherness has become even more important,” Macon said.

