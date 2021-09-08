Newsmaker: Benefit for Kenneth “Bucky” Monzon in Dickson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dickson County Sheriff Tim Eads joined News 2 in the studio Wednesday to discuss how the community can help one of their own.

A Dickson County Sergeant fractured his vertebra during flooding rescue efforts. He also lost his home during the flooding.

There will be a benefit for Kenneth “Bucky” Monzon’s family on Saturday, September 11th. It’s a Whole Chickens & Frog Tournament.

Chickens will be ready at 2 p.m. for $10 each. Frog tournament sign-ups will be from 2-7 p.m.

Call Kyle Neblett at 615-636-5732 to sign up.