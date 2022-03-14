NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The city of Franklin is coming together to support a police officer who is in the hospital fighting severe COVID Pneumonia. Lauren Finn, the wife of Officer Sean Finn, joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the upcoming event that will help support her husband’s recovery.

Officer Sean Finn was hospitalized with COVID Pneumonia at the beginning of this year. Finn’s wife said her husband’s condition began to get worse after his admission.

“He was moved to the ICU on January 7 where he was ventilated and at that point, they determined that he was not making great strides to recover just on ventilation alone, so we had him emergently flown to Florida where he was placed on ECMO on January 14 and that is where he has been ever since,” said Lauren.

Despite being on a ventilator and ECMO, Lauren says her husband is still in good spirits and is fighting for his recovery.

“He is able to do some communications so he’s doing pretty good but he’s still on 100% life support with the ventilation and ECMO,” said Officer Finn’s wife, “His spirits seem pretty good and he’s working really hard to bring some of that support down.”

A benefit concert will be held at Generations Chruch from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Franklin on March 20 to help support Officer Finn’s recovery. To purchase tickets, click here.