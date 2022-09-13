NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Better Business Bureau’s 4th Annual Songwriter’s Night is coming up this month! The annual event raises money for small businesses and News 2’s very own Danielle Breezy will be a co-host.

Robyn Householder, with the BBB, and Jared Dalton, CEO of the Jared Dalton Agency, join Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the event.

“With small business owners you are the CEO, chief marketer, the director, you’re all these different roles,” said Dalton, a grant recipient, “So, any assistance that we can get to continue to grow our businesses is welcomed. Not only did they give me a grant to continue operations, but having accreditation from the BBB gives me that prestige and people can trust doing business with me.”

The event will be held on September 30 at 5:30 p.m. at The Factory in Franklin. To purchase tickets, click here.

To learn more about the 4th Annual Songwriter’s Night watch the entire interview above.