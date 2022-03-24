NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Better Business Bureau is taking a look at scams involving cryptocurrency.

Robyn Householder of the BBB joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith on News 2 at 11 with more on what you should keep in mind.

“What happens is you’re interested in a cryptocurrency investment. You maybe search online, maybe you see an ad through social media. The other thing we know is that about 25 percent of these scams are perpetrated through Facebook. You open an account and from that point on the organization starts asking you for additional information. Shortly after that you may get an alert that says that your $1,000 investment is now worth $7,000. You go to withdraw that money and all of a sudden there’s additional fees,” Householder said.

