NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As the new school year gets underway buying new school supplies and clothes is not enough. Robyn Householder, with the Better Business Bureau, joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with ways to keep children safe from online scammers.

Householder says over half of American kids under the age of 11 have a smart device which makes them easy victims to scammers.

“Kids are much more vulnerable because they simply don’t understand the repercussions of giving a stranger information, participating in an online survey or contest which can open the door to scammers.”

The BBB says there are four online platforms that make kids more susceptible to scams:

Social media

Unsolicited texts

Video games

Webcam security

“Set some rules for the kids, set some boundaries for the kids, and keep the communication lines open so that you’re aware of how they’re using it and who they’re speaking to,” said Householder.

To learn more about online scams that are likely to target children, watch the entire interview above.