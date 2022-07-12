NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An annual award program is working to exemplify and highlight trustworthy entrepreneurs, startup founders and new business owners. Robyn Householder with the Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee and John Collier with Homewell Care Services join Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the award.

The BBB Spark Award gives young, effective and successful businesses the opportunity to receive recognition. Householder says businesses that are recognized highlight the three C’s.

“The award is based on three C’s: character, culture, and community commitment,” said Householder, “What’s really great about it is when we’re able to recognize these businesses for having strong character, great work cultures and really great commitments to their marketplace there’s money that they earn.”

Homewell Care Services happened to be the 2021 winner of the Spark Award. Co-owner John Collier said it felt nice to get recognized for doing things the right way.

“As a startup, it’s always a little bit scary and a little bit exciting. You don’t really know what you’re getting into and so to have that affirmation that you’re doing things the right way is really important and exciting to our team,” said Collier.

To apply or nominate a business for the BBB Spark Award click here.