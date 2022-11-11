SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An athletic event featuring local heroes is taking place this weekend to support the Sumner County Special Olympics.

They provide year-round sports training, competition, health, and education for adults and children with intellectual disabilities.

News 2’s Neil Orne caught up with Sumner County Deputy Brian Reynolds and Hendersonville Police Officer Matthew Sigmund, who are working to help this mission continue.

The first annual Sumner County Battle of the Badges basketball tournament will kick off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Liberty Creek High School, allowing law enforcement and first responders to face off for the ultimate bragging rights.

In addition, there will be exhibition games featuring the Sumner County Special Olympics Basketball teams.

Admission to this day of exciting competitions, door prizes, and concessions costs $5, with kids under the age of 18 getting in for free.