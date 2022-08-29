NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The annual Battle of the Badges blood drive is less than two weeks away. It’s one of the largest blood drives in Middle Tennessee.

The event sponsored by the Tennessee Titans will be held at Nissan Stadium Wednesday, September 7th.

It’s taking place from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Those who donate blood vote for their favorite local emergency responders including police and fire.

The blood drive will benefit the American Red Cross. The agency said they’re in desperate need of supply after a decline in spring and summer and around holiday weekends like the upcoming Labor Day.

Meanwhile the American Red Cross is asking donors to consider platelet transfusions to help sickle cell fighters. Patients who have the disease tend to get regular transfusions.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

They said platelets are a key clotting component in the blood, and it’s especially needed right now because it only has a five-day shelf life.

Metro Nashville North Precinct will be hosting a blood drive to benefit sickle cell fighters September 6th from noon to 4p.m.

Make an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Make sure to use the sponsor code: battleofthebadges.