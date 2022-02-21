NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One local non-profit is preparing young adults with autism to enter the workforce. The nonprofit is called Autism Career Training (ACT) and they have a big fundraiser coming up to support their mission. ACT’s founder Karen Blake, and executive program director Matthew Powell, joins Nickelle Smith by phone in the News 2 studio with more on their efforts.

Powell says the program’s purpose is to decrease the number of unemployed young adults with autism and provide the skills for them to enter the workforce successfully.

“Unemployment with young adults with autism is said to be as high as 90%”, said Powell, “What ACT is set up to do is drop that number down as much as possible in the Middle Tennessee area.”

The nonprofit will hold its first big fundraiser, ‘Songs for the Spectrum’, on February 26 at 6 p.m. at Liberty Hall at The Factory in Franklin. Powell says the event plans to raise money for new technology and resources at the center in hopes of driving down the cost of the program.

Tickets for ‘Songs for the Spectrum Benefitting Act’ can be found here. News 2’s very own Neil Orne will be an emcee at the event.

To learn more about Autism Career Training watch the entire interview above.