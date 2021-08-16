Newsmaker: ATF hosts post-blast techniques course

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is continuing its work investigating certain crimes in middle Tennessee.

Special Agent in Charge Mickey French joined News 2 to talk more about what they’ve been working on.

Earlier this year, fireworks were thrown into a vehicle in Midtown. French said they are working with the Nashville Fire Department and Metro Police Department to find new leads. They are offering a reward through Crime Stoppers to find those responsible.

French said there are too many incidents per year related to fireworks.