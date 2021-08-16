Newsmaker: ATF hosts post-blast techniques course

Newsmaker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is continuing its work investigating certain crimes in middle Tennessee.

Special Agent in Charge Mickey French joined News 2 to talk more about what they’ve been working on.

Earlier this year, fireworks were thrown into a vehicle in Midtown. French said they are working with the Nashville Fire Department and Metro Police Department to find new leads. They are offering a reward through Crime Stoppers to find those responsible.

| Read more top stories on WKRN.com ⏭️

French said there are too many incidents per year related to fireworks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss