NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The organization Art Helps Cancer is helping to provide families with meals, care packages, and more through its annual “Art From the Heart” silent auction.

The founders of Art Helps Cancer, Anna and Elmer Hill, joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith to discuss the story behind the auction event, which is the organization’s primary source of funding.

Even though the 2023 “Art From the Heart” auction already took place in April, the Hills still encourage local painters, photographers, and sculptors to donate pieces for next year’s event.

You can find out more about “Art From the Heart” on the Art Helps Cancer website.