NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Making homes warmer, safer and drier in Humphreys County, that’s the goal of the Appalachia Service Project. Julie Thompson, Director of New Build and Disaster Recovery, joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the event that will provide homes for flood victims.

Thompson says the project will dedicate five brand new homes to families that were impacted by last August’s devastating floods.

“These are folks who were completely destroyed by the flood. Veterans that were serving, elderly individuals and folks who lost spouses in the flood,” said Thompson, “These homes are completely mortgage free and that’s possible because of great partners that are able to support us with volunteers and financially.”

The ASP Foundation is always accepting donations and volunteers. Thompson says volunteers will be needed to complete the plans the foundation has in place for next year.

“We are committed to 25 homes next year,” said Thompson, “We already have 32 families in our pipeline, and we would love to be able to serve all 32 and even go past that for anyone whose home was completely destroyed in the August 2021 flooding.”

To learn more about the Appalachia Service Project, click here