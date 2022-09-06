NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Sickle Cell Warrior Walk and 5K is back for a second year. Dr. Lametra Scott, the founder of Breaking the Sickle Cell Cycle Foundation, joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the event.

Dr. Scott says there needs to be an ‘all hands on deck’ response when raising awareness of sickle cell disease that affects a large portion of the community.

“Sickle cell patients are students, employees and a part of our community, so when they’re not working or attending school then they can’t be productive,” said Dr. Scott, “We need the entire community to get behind sickle patients and rally for their equitable healthcare, equitable access to care and none of that can happen if we don’t have all hands-on deck.”

The Sickle Cell Warrior Walk and 5K hopes to raise awareness of the disease and show sickle cell patients in the community that they have support.

“The reason we’re having this walk is to raise sickle cell disease awareness, education and to encourage sickle cell trait testing,” said Dr. Scott, “There are about 2 million people in the United States who have sickle cell trait and don’t even know it.”

Free sickle trait testing will be available at the event and individuals of all fitness levels are welcome to participate in the 5K.

The 2nd Annual Sickle Cell Warrior Walk-Run 5K takes place on September 17 at 8 a.m. at the Shelby Park Riverview Shelter.

To register for the event, click here.

To learn more about sickle cell disease watch the entire interview above.